Comparing Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) & Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cresco Labs and Curaleaf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 0 2 7 0 2.78 Curaleaf 0 0 9 0 3.00

Cresco Labs currently has a consensus price target of $6.86, suggesting a potential upside of 275.73%. Curaleaf has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 199.15%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Curaleaf.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cresco Labs and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs -7.60% -6.48% -2.88% Curaleaf -9.72% -7.17% -3.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cresco Labs and Curaleaf’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs $821.68 million 0.60 -$319.60 million ($0.25) -7.30 Curaleaf $1.21 billion 2.00 -$101.73 million ($0.18) -21.67

Curaleaf has higher revenue and earnings than Cresco Labs. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cresco Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of December 6, 2022, it owned and operated 55 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how and back office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, MA.

