Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho downgraded Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.55.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $93.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

