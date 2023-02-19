ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a total market capitalization of $153.59 million and approximately $35.53 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002098 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.70 or 0.00424021 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,935.90 or 0.28090105 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000146 BTC.
ConstitutionDAO Profile
ConstitutionDAO’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO
