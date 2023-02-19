Continuum Finance Price Up 3.8% This Week (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and $172.56 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

