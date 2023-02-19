Contrasting Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -16.13% -77.93% -28.83% Expion360 -142.70% -299.15% -174.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Flux Power and Expion360, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Flux Power currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 63.54%. Given Flux Power’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Expion360.

27.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Flux Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Expion360 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flux Power and Expion360’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $42.33 million 2.62 -$15.61 million ($0.63) -11.00 Expion360 $4.52 million 5.33 -$4.72 million N/A N/A

Expion360 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Summary

Flux Power beats Expion360 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

