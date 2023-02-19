Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2023

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDFGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised Converge Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

About Converge Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.