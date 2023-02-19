Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised Converge Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

