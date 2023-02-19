Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,313 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31,914 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.9% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $218,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,221 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 187,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $88,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 339,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.46.

COST stock opened at $507.48 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $484.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

