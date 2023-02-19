Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.57 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $119.18 million and $8.74 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 208,464,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

