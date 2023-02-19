Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT Lowered to $14.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.10.

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.83.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $743,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,288,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,855,111.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $743,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,288,602 shares in the company, valued at $209,855,111.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 543,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,157,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 666,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,194 in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

