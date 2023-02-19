Cunning Capital Partners LP Boosts Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Cunning Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,520 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,511,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153,752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,303,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,296,000 after acquiring an additional 285,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in WestRock by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,756 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRK opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

