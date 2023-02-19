cVault.finance Trading Up 2.1% This Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for about $6,119.12 or 0.24941939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $61.19 million and $30,677.52 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

