Daniel Quint Buys 50,000 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Daniel Quint purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($21,243.02).
Staffline Group Stock Up 4.8 %
STAF opened at GBX 38.20 ($0.46) on Friday. Staffline Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.23 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 68.68 ($0.83). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £63.32 million, a PE ratio of 1,910.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76.
About Staffline Group
