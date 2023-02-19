Daniel Quint Buys 50,000 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Daniel Quint purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($21,243.02).

Staffline Group Stock Up 4.8 %

STAF opened at GBX 38.20 ($0.46) on Friday. Staffline Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.23 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 68.68 ($0.83). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £63.32 million, a PE ratio of 1,910.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

