DAO Maker Price Hits $1.44 on Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $213.77 million and $3.79 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00005798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,992,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars.

