Dean Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,407,000 after acquiring an additional 73,168 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,387,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after acquiring an additional 126,825 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,849. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Recommended Stories

