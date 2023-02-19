Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $485.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $447.77.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $405.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.59. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $433.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $3,321,567. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

