DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0455 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $137.88 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00233563 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00103941 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00056483 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00058703 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000415 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,894,600 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

