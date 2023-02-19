DEI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. DEI has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and $1,070.61 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.51 or 0.00402798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000818 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00017159 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

