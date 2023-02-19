Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Cap of $59.56 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $59.56 million and $92,180.75 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.48 or 0.00018267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,505.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.00400013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00092353 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00686477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00564790 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00173277 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,304,163 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

