Dero Price Tops $4.46 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00018261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $59.32 million and $93,635.64 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,419.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.03 or 0.00401456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00092644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.00664665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.00558984 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00173555 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,303,452 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.