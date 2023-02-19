Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €119.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €119.00 ($127.96) target price on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SBS. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($106.45) price objective on Stratec in a report on Friday, November 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($104.30) target price on Stratec in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Stratec alerts:

Stratec Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Stratec stock opened at €80.80 ($86.88) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The firm has a market cap of $980.07 million and a P/E ratio of 34.68. Stratec has a fifty-two week low of €72.70 ($78.17) and a fifty-two week high of €138.60 ($149.03). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €83.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.25.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.