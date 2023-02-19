Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $222.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $222.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.31.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $194.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $202.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,293 shares of company stock valued at $28,707,797. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.