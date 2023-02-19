dForce USD 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $31,748.76 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $168.18 million and $31,748.76 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.20 or 0.00400696 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00029585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013640 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000819 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00017169 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00873717 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $22,340.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

