DigiByte (DGB) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $173.73 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,395.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.43 or 0.00398747 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013701 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00091664 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00655056 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.37 or 0.00554022 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000725 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00172588 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,031,122,462 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
