DigiByte (DGB) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $173.73 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,395.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.43 or 0.00398747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00091664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00655056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.37 or 0.00554022 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00172588 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,031,122,462 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) ¬†– in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. ¬†DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

