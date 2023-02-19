Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.65-6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70-5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $110.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 97.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.23. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

