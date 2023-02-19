Dillard’s (DDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Dillard’s stock opened at $406.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $417.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.24 and its 200 day moving average is $327.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $352.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

In other news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 7.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Articles

