Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

DIOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.19. Diodes has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Diodes will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,974 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $357,183.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,649,361.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $955,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,974 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $357,183.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,649,361.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,943 shares of company stock valued at $7,461,434 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Diodes by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 37,921 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Diodes by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

