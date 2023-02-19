Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($16.39) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.35) to GBX 1,300 ($15.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.72) to GBX 1,240 ($15.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.72) to GBX 1,150 ($13.96) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,290 ($15.66).

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,224 ($14.86) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,066.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 916. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 659.50 ($8.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,319 ($16.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59. The stock has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,457.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 55 ($0.67) dividend. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 4,761.90%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

