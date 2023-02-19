Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $88.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DY. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.67.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of DY opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 199,950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,540,000 after acquiring an additional 255,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,598,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.