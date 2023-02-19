E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRSN. Truist Financial began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74.

In other news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $99,566.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $99,566.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,719 shares of company stock valued at $164,847. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

