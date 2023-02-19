E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,957 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 15.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 125.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 92.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 818,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 55,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Joshua H. Bilenker acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

