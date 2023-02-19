E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $201,000 Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTGX. BTIG Research cut their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $795.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

