E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $960.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGENXBIO Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.