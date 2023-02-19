Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 18,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.2% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,082,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.53 and its 200-day moving average is $153.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

