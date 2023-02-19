ELIS Price Up 13.9% This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. ELIS has a total market cap of $29.41 million and $1,448.04 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.14723695 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $707.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

