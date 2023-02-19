Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.29), Yahoo Finance reports. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELME opened at $19.09 on Friday. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Elme Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -194.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elme Communities Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELME shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Elme Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elme Communities to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.