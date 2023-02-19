Elrond (EGLD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.27 Billion

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, Elrond has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $40.65 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $50.91 or 0.00207490 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.23 or 0.00418267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,904.22 or 0.27706792 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,029,511 coins and its circulating supply is 25,024,359 coins. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog. The official website for Elrond is multiversx.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design.Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap:Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

