EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 203,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 742,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,406,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 687,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE:EME opened at $151.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $156.67.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.