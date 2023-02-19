Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV) Plans $0.14 Interim Dividend

Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Sunday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 20th.
Endeavour Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.
About Endeavour Group
