Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV) Plans $0.14 Interim Dividend

Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Sunday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 20th.

Endeavour Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.

About Endeavour Group

Endeavour Group Limited engages in the retail drinks and hospitality businesses in Australia. It operates through Retail, Hotels, and Other segments. The company manufactures and sells drinks; and provides hotels-related goods and services, including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment, and?gaming.

