ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of ENG opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

