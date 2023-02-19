Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $497.61 million and approximately $30.92 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001997 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002059 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.51 or 0.00420790 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,990.89 or 0.27880589 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000146 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
