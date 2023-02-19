Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Mizuho

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Entegris from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Entegris Stock Down 1.8 %

ENTG stock opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $141.82.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $201,492,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $190,239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,041,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $823,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,085 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

