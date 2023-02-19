EOS (EOS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $325.14 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $325.14 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00005071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005038 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000985 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,083,171,058 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,171,057 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

