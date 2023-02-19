EthereumFair (ETF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $44.29 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. EthereumFair has a market cap of $44.29 million and $221,352.23 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumFair token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001479 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EthereumFair

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.36093565 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $245,641.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

