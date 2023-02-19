Evmos Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Evmos has a market capitalization of $119.95 million and approximately $529,278.33 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001620 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Evmos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $104.62 or 0.00423507 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,930.30 or 0.28053880 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Evmos

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.