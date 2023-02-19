Exos TFP Holdings LLC Invests $337,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after buying an additional 691,053 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 18,796.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 430,250 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 151.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cummins by 33.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 569,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,946,000 after purchasing an additional 141,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.13.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $257.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $259.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.