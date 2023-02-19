Exos TFP Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 99.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 123,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,675 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 213,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $7,203,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KKR. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KKR opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $62.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.