Exos TFP Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,988 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after acquiring an additional 292,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,160,000 after acquiring an additional 39,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after acquiring an additional 652,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $279.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.65.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Societe Generale lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

