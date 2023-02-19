Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,165 shares of company stock valued at $20,003,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $262.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

