Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) versus Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Financial Comparison

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federated Hermes and Cohen & Steers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.45 billion 2.46 $239.50 million $2.66 15.03 Cohen & Steers $566.91 million 6.38 $171.04 million $3.47 21.38

Analyst Recommendations

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cohen & Steers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Federated Hermes and Cohen & Steers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 1 1 2 0 2.25 Cohen & Steers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federated Hermes currently has a consensus price target of $36.13, suggesting a potential downside of 9.64%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than Cohen & Steers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Federated Hermes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.2% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 16.57% 26.80% 13.61% Cohen & Steers 30.17% 63.55% 32.80%

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Federated Hermes pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cohen & Steers pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Cohen & Steers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats Federated Hermes on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc. is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds. The company was founded by Martin Cohen and Robert Hamilton Steers in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

