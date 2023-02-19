Fei USD Price Reaches $1.00 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Fei USD has a total market cap of $423.37 million and $332,534.12 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00044635 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029500 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00019041 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00216780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,337.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99723479 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $432,913.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

